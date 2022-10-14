City of Sioux City asks residents not to dispose of grass and leaves in the street

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is reminding residents not to dispose of grass clippings and leaves in streets, detention basins, creeks, ditches or drainage ways.
The city said in a statement that depositing grass clippings and leaves in the street is a violation of city code and can result in blocked storm inlets, which can cause local flooding and has a negative impact on water quality. Homeowners are responsible for proper disposal of grass clippings and fallen leaf debris.
Residents can dispose of yard waste in the following ways:
- Residential garbage containers - All yard waste, including grass clippings and leaves, can be placed in a residential garbage container. The city prefers that yard waste be bagged.
- Yard waste bags - If garbage containers are full, paper yard waste bags may be used and can be purchased at any hardware store. A solid waste sticker must be attached to each bag. Stickers are available for $1.15 at City Hall, Hy-Vee, Fareway, Walmart and Bomgaars (Hamilton location only).
- Citizen's Convenience Center (CCC) – Grass clippings and leaves are accepted at the CCC free of charge for Sioux City residents. There is a fee charged to commercial lawn care businesses for disposal of leaf/grass debris.