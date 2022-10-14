City of Sioux City asks residents not to dispose of grass and leaves in the street

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is reminding residents not to dispose of grass clippings and leaves in streets, detention basins, creeks, ditches or drainage ways.

The city said in a statement that depositing grass clippings and leaves in the street is a violation of city code and can result in blocked storm inlets, which can cause local flooding and has a negative impact on water quality. Homeowners are responsible for proper disposal of grass clippings and fallen leaf debris.