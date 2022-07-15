City of Sioux City implements voluntary odd/even watering plan

SIOUX CITY — As part of its ongoing water conservation efforts, the City of Sioux City is asking the public to voluntarily comply with an odd/even watering plan for residential and commercial lawns through September.

Under the plan, which went into effect Friday, property owners with odd numbered addresses are encouraged to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while even numbered addresses should irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Watering is not recommended on Mondays.

"As we get into the heat of the summer, hot, dry conditions persist. With the odd/even watering plan, the idea is to even out water demands throughout the week, so that we can keep our water storage structures at normal operating levels," Sioux City Utilities Director Brad Puetz said Friday, during a news conference at City Hall.

In late April, the city first asked residents to consider turning off the faucet when they brush their teeth, taking shorter showers and irrigating their lawns efficiently in effort to conserve water among moderate to severe drought conditions. A lack of precipitation and runoff in the Missouri River's upper basin is causing lower river levels and directly impacting the city's well water supply.

Puetz said water demands due to irrigation in the early morning hours are "really starting to stress" the city's water storage structures. He estimated that irrigation equates to 30 to 40% of the city's operational use.

"We've been maintaining normal storage levels so far," he said. "We see a lot of people throughout the city watering their yards in the hottest period of the day, with little benefit offered to the lawn. It really just puts an additional stress on the distribution system in our water storage structures."

Puetz said property owners should water between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. and not water during the other hours of the day, when it's hot.

"We hope that people take the time to look at their irrigation systems and make sure they're set appropriately -- that's for both residential and commercial properties," he said. "All we can do at this point is put it into place and, then, assess whether or not it's a system that's conserving water."

Active water conservation can reduce the need for the city to implement further steps outlined its water conservation plan. The full plan is available sioux-city.org or by calling the Sioux City Water Treatment Plant at 712-279-6150.