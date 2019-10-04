SIOUX CITY – The city of Sioux City proposes to spend $750,000 to purchase the Badgerow Building from the bank that foreclosed on the historic downtown structure two years ago.
City officials say they expect to more than recoup that investment by eventually reselling the 12-story structure to a developer that would increase the taxable value of the property.
City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty said around a half dozen developers have expressed interest, with most looking to renovate the Badgerow into market-rate housing and/or commercial space.
"We think we have some real good prospects, based on the level of interest," Dougherty said Friday.
At its weekly meeting Monday, the City Council will be asked to approve a purchase agreement for $750,000 with the building’s owner, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company.
Rather than wait for a developer to buy the Badgerow from the bank, Dougherty said the city would prefer to establish a process to evaluate all of the proposals for redeveloping it and then select the best option.
"We wanted to be proactive and ensure we have the best outcome we could with the building," Dougherty said. "We think we can play the role of facilitating a development plan."
While Dougherty acknowledged there has been some "ups and downs" with the Badgerow in the past, it remains a prominent component of the downtown skyline. The Badgerow's prospects also have improved in recent years as other developers have successfully renovated other older office buildings downtown, he said.
"I think there's a demonstrated market for these mixed-use properties," he said.
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust purchased the Badgerow for $1 million at a November 2018 auction after it submitted the only bid. The bank had foreclosed on the building the previous year after the owner, California-based Mako One and its managing partner, Bruce DeBolt, defaulted on a bond that was secured to pay to renovate and redevelop it.
Built in 1933, the structure at 622 Fourth St. is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Considered a premier example of the art deco style of architecture, it's perhaps best known for the American Indian figurines that line the top of the building.
The tallest commercial building downtown Sioux City had been vacant and red-tagged by the city as unfit for occupation for more than three years before Mako One purchased it for $450,000 in 2007.
DeBolt had planned on transforming the Badgerow into a hub for small data centers, as well as space for restaurants, professional offices and other businesses. But his vision never came to fruition.
After entering into a development agreement, DeBolt received a tax-increment financed $800,000 loan from the city, which he repaid. In 2013, DeBolt agreed to forgo the remaining $1.2 million of a city loan, telling the council at the time he had spent about $6 million on renovations and had bonded for an additional $6 million.
That same year Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust issued historic tax credit revenue bonds to Mako One and DeBolt in August 2013.
In January 2017, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand entered a judgment of more than $5.2 million against Mako One and DeBolt for the defaulted portion of the bond.
Since Oct. 30, 2018, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust had spent more than $1.6 million in protection advances on current and delinquent property taxes, architects' fees, repairs and completion of renovations needed to meet the National Park Service's historic preservation requirements in order to keep tax credits tied to the property. Court filings show that a contractor had installed new framing, drywall, trim, baseboards, doors, windows, railings, fire suppression and painting by August.
Under terms of the proposed purchase agreement, the bank would retain the historic tax credits previously claimed by Mako One. But the new developer would be eligible to apply for additional state and federal historic tax credits, Dougherty said.
The purchase deal also calls for a 45-day due diligence period, with the closing on the property occurring within 30 days after completion of the due diligence. In the meantime, city staff will proceed with inspections and title work, including clearing any potential title objections. A resolution authorizing payment will be brought back to the council for action when all title work is completed.