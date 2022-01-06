City of Sioux City says it will comply with OSHA vaccine or testing mandate

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City said in statement Thursday that it will comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine and testing mandate for large employers.

The Emergency Temporary Standard issued by OSHA establishes binding requirements to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers from the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the workplace.

"We will comply with the (OSHA) (ETS) requiring vaccination for COVID-19 of all employees or mandatory testing and mask requirements for those who are not vaccinated," the statement said.

According to the statement, city leaders will also continue to monitor court actions related to the ETS and will continue to adjust our requirements accordingly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.