City of Sioux City to fund greater portion of railroad signal projects

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will fund a greater portion of the cost of two railroad signal safety projects, after BNSF Railway Company said it will no longer provide a 5 percent match.

In May 2017, the city applied for federal funds through the Iowa Department of Transportation to install two automatic gate units, flashing lights and prediction circuitry at the West 19th Street and Military Road railroad crossings, but since that time, BNSF has informed the city that it won't be providing the match.

The City Council voted Monday as part of its consent agenda to approve a resolution to move forward with the projects, with the city covering the full 10 percent match. The improvements are necessary to qualify for a train horn quiet zone in the future.

"Both Union Pacific and Burlington Northern have started to scale back their commitment to these projects throughout the state," City Manager Bob Padmore said. "We've written a letter to be sent to Burlington Northern requesting some clarification on why they're taking this approach."