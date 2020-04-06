City of Sioux City to fund greater portion of railroad signal projects

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City will fund a greater portion of the cost of two railroad signal safety projects, after BNSF Railway Company said it will no longer provide a 5 percent match.
In May 2017, the city applied for federal funds through the Iowa Department of Transportation to install two automatic gate units, flashing lights and prediction circuitry at the West 19th Street and Military Road railroad crossings, but since that time, BNSF has informed the city that it won't be providing the match.
The City Council voted Monday as part of its consent agenda to approve a resolution to move forward with the projects, with the city covering the full 10 percent match. The improvements are necessary to qualify for a train horn quiet zone in the future.
"Both Union Pacific and Burlington Northern have started to scale back their commitment to these projects throughout the state," City Manager Bob Padmore said. "We've written a letter to be sent to Burlington Northern requesting some clarification on why they're taking this approach."
Ninety percent of the agreement is funded by the Iowa Department of Transportation, while the city provides the other 10 percent. The total cost of the improvements for the West 19th Street crossing is $198,914.32, while the Military Road crossing improvements are $224,653.76. The city would be responsible for $19,891.43 of the West 19th Street crossing and for $22,465.38 of the Military Road crossing. Construction of the sidewalks, curbs and gutters in those areas, which are included in the total cost, would be completed by fall 2020. Installation of the gate arms and flashing lights would begin soon after.
"Once again, the railroad shows what great partners they are by backing out of this deal," Mayor Bob Scott said. "These things are for their safety, for their liability, but yet, they don't care. They absolutely do not care about your community anymore, and, for them to tell you they do is not true."
While Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore called the loss of 5 percent on each project "unfortunate," he said the city needs to move forward with both.
"We don't know if we'll have the opportunity that we have today, if we'll have that in the future," Moore said.
Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid said the railroad will maintain the signals after they're installed.
