SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The owner of a South Sioux City home assessed at $100,000 will pay $424 in property taxes to the city next year, an increase of $39.70, or 10.2 percent, compared to the current fiscal year.
A story in print and online in The Journal Tuesday mistakenly listed an amount 10 times higher.
The city will collect a total of about $3.2 million in property taxes for the new budget year that begins Oct. 1, up about $470,000, or 17 percent, from the $2.63 million in the current year.
City Administrator Lance Hedquist said the 17 percent increase is offset in part by 6 percent in new property valuations provided by Dakota County.
Prior to Monday's council meeting, the city's proposed and published property tax levy was .439951 per $100 of assessed valuation, but the council lowered the rate to .424270.
For the current fiscal year, the tax rate is .385000 per $100 of assessed value. It was .399117 in the prior three years.
"We've been near 39 or 40 cents for a long time," Finance Director Nanci Walsh said.
Last year, the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would have paid total property taxes of $2,108.14 to local governments entities. South Sioux City's share would have been $385, or 18.26 percent of the total, according to a news release from the city. Based on the total tax bill, the $39.70 increase in taxes paid to the city next year would represent a $1.88 percent increase, according to the news release.
Hedquist also pointed out the city's new budget calls for a savings of at least $800,000 in electric charges next year. The city operates its own municipal electric utility.
In the new budget year, the city expects to spend $77 million, up $8.2 million, or 12 percent, from last year's expenditures of $69.5 million. The proposed fiscal 2020 budget is similar to the city's budget of $76.4 million two years ago.
Property taxes represent a small portion of the city's revenues. Major funding sources include utilities fees and local sales tax revenues.