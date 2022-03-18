City to hire consultant to develop master plan for wastewater treatment plant

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Manager Bob Padmore announced Friday that the city is hiring a consulting firm to evaluate and recommend improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, which could include building a new multi-million dollar plant.

All wastewater from South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff is currently treated at Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant.

"We're looking at going multiple different directions to improve not only the operation of our wastewater treatment plant, but to future-proof our community in wastewater and to provide more economic development opportunities through either the existing plant or a new plant," Padmore said during a news conference at City Hall.

The city is looking at the Southbridge Industrial Park as a potential site for a new plant, according to Padmore. He said the city would pay for the project with a combination of funding, including American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city will receive a total of $40.6 million in ARPA funding.

"Longer term, it will be a discussion of rates and the (Capital Improvement Program)," Padmore said. "We're probably looking in the range of $150 to $250 million, depending on the technologies chosen and what we need."

Tom Pingel, who was hired this spring as the city's utility director in charge of the wastewater treatment plant, said the Iowa Department of Natural Resources requires that the city have a facility plan, which he said will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next 20 plus years. He said the facility plan is expected to be completed within six months.

"The plan will outline and look at all the processes at the wastewater treatment plant and what improvements are required for the next 20 years and beyond for economic development and population growth. We're going to compare those costs to the cost of the first phase of new plant," Pingel said. "Most likely, that new plant will come to fruition. The location of a plant will be in more of an industrial setting far away from residents."

The Iowa DNR is suing the city for repeated violations at the plant dating back to March 2012, which could add up to millions of dollars in penalties. City officials believe upcoming projects and a new management structure will improve the plant's operations and eliminate many of the problems that have caused frequent state wastewater permit violations.

Vicki Baker, the plant's manager, spoke about improvements that are in progress at the plant, including the construction of UV disinfection, conversion of two secondary digesters to primary digesters for more capacity, and a new hauled waste receiving station, which she said will provide a safer and more efficient way to offload waste.

"While these projects are moving forward, staff is continually faced with daily challenges to maintain and operate existing equipment. At times, this risks meeting our ultimate goal," she said.

Pingel said the city won't be abandoning the existing plant at 3100 South Lewis Blvd. He said the plant's newer assets will be incorporated into the facility plan, slowly decommissioned, and used until they are no longer viable.

"We've invested in a biogas facility there. We use gas that we used to flare off. Now, we clean that gas and inject it into the pipeline," he said. "We're going to keep running that facility and the facilities associated with that and any other processes that still have life in them."

If the city goes the route of building a new plant, Padmore said industry would be phased in, followed by residential customers.

"Build it, so it's expandable so that as more things come on, we can expand it. And, then, slowly decommission the existing plant," he said.

South Sioux City is building a $40 million wastewater treatment plant next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons. The plant will treat South Sioux City's industrial waste and could be expanded to treat wastewater from other Sioux City metro communities.

"Our goal would be to maintain ourselves as the regional provider, subject to each community has to make their own decision," Padmore said.

