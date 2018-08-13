SIOUX CITY -- A workshop will be held Tuesday in Sioux City for people to discuss the quest for civility in politics during an election year.
The Revive Civility Iowa organization has set the meeting from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
The event is part of the Community Conversations series of the RCI, to help Iowans find common ground, as Republican and Democratic partisan politics continue to drive Americans apart, the group's press release said. The workshop, hosted by the National Institute for Civil Discourse, will encourage people to use listening and understanding skills when airing topics that can become divisive.
The release said that higher functioning of political discourse is crucial in 2018, which is an election year full of important contests in Iowa, including the race for a four-year governor term.
The National Institute for Civil Discourse is a nonprofit, nonpartisan institute based at the University of Arizona. Revive Civility Iowa is based at Drake University in Des Moines.
Revive Civility Iowa events will be held later in August in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids.