Cold storage company to construct nearly $60 million facility in Southbridge Business Park

SIOUX CITY -- A Florida-based cold storage company has committed to constructing a 500,000-square foot cold storage facility in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park.

Cold-Link Logistics will build the facility in phases on a 40-acre parcel abutting 225th St., according to city documents. The first phase of the project will require a capital investment of nearly $60 million and include 185,000 square feet of cold storage warehousing space, approximately 20,000 pallet positions, blast freezing, truck docks, offices, and mechanical areas.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2022 with an expected opening date in early 2023.

The company will staff the first phase with 60 employees, including 50 production staff at an hourly wage of over $23 per hour.

"This is a tremendous project that will play to our region’s strengths in the food processing industry," Mayor Bob Scott said in a statement issued Friday. "It's good to see such a return on the City’s investment in Southbridge. Securing this type of project was a major goal of the City’s when we began investing in land and infrastructure in the area."

The City Council will vote Monday whether to approve a resolution announcing the city's intent to accept Cold-Link's proposal, setting in motion a 30-day period in which other proposals can be submitted to the city.

Early last year, city staff began working with Iowa Area Development Group and Woodbury REC regarding their contact with Cold Link, a company that is actively constructing or acquiring several cold storage facilities in the Midwest. After several months, Cold Link committed to construct a facility on a portion of the 27 Flags site, according to the documents.

"We were approached about locating in Iowa and were immediately intrigued given its role as a major food producer in the U.S.," Cold-Link Logistics President Michael Mandich said in the statement. "Sioux City became an ideal location due to many factors, but most importantly we were welcomed by State and Local leaders who truly valued the partnership and investment we were going to bring. Further support from the Federal New Market Tax Credit program enabled us to get this project over the goal line. We are truly excited to become a part of the Sioux City community and the great state of Iowa."

The city and Cold-Link have each signed a letter of understanding to serve as a non-binding commitment of each party's obligations in developing a facility. Draft development and minimum assessments have been prepared and will be finalized for council consideration before the urban renewal hearing date in February.

Under the proposed development agreement, Cold-Link will purchase roughly 40 acres of the city's industrial site at a discounted rate of $22,500 per acre, commit to investing $50 million to construct the first phase of the facility, and enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $25 million beginning Jan. 1, 2024 and continuing for a period of 10 years.

The city, in exchange, will sell the land at a $7,500 per acre discount and provide 75% property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of seven years. The total tax rebate assistance is estimated at $5.3 million. The city will also construct a southern extension of Andrew Avenue, a rail spur from the city-owned lead track north, and utilities to serve the site.

According to the documents, the city will see immediate revenue through the proceeds of the sale, about $900,000, as well as increased tax revenue through the new development of the site.

