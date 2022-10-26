Collapsed walls won't slow construction of Woodbury County Jail, says consultant

SIOUX CITY – The collapse of a half dozen walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center should not delay completion of the project, the LEC's board of directors heard Tuesday.

County officials said the pre-cast concrete walls fell or broke at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 due to high winds. Wind speeds that afternoon averaged 11 miles per hour, with gusts up to 43 mph, according to the Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

The walls were installed on Aug. 16 with braces designed to withstand winds of up to 100 miles per hour for the first six weeks, and up to 80 miles per hour after six weeks, Shane Albrecht of the project consultant, the Baker Group, told the LEC Authority board Tuesday.

Albrecht said one southern panel fell due to the wind; hitting the next two panels to the north, which then hit two more panels to the north. The sixth panel was hit as the other panels fell, but was still partially attached. The latter panel was safely detached and lowered to the ground around 11:30 p.m. Friday, he said.

No one was injured or near the walls at the time.

The impacted area is not on the “critical path” of the construction schedule, Albrecht said, and should not impact the anticipated end date in September 2023.

John Kelly, a structural engineer, said the damage appears to be minimal, and it did not harm the structural steel. Kelly added some foundational areas can't be evaluated until the damaged walls are removed. Albrecht said there is at least one foundation footing that needs to be repaired due to the collapsed walls.

All of the downed walls were left where they fell so they could be evaluated by insurers. Albrecht said he hopes the damaged walls will be cleared away by the middle of next week.

Gage Brothers Concrete Products of Sioux Falls, built the precast walls, which were then delivered and installed at the construction site on the northeast side of Sioux City. The walls were braced in place by an engineering plan that the general contractor, Hausmann Construction, hired a third-party engineer to develop, Albrecht said.

Hausmann has reached out to the Gage Brothers to inform them of the damage, LEC Authority Chair Ron Wieck. The walls are scheduled to be re-poured on Thursday and Friday and can be delivered to the site as early as Monday or Tuesday, Albrecht said. He added the engineer that developed the structural plan visited the site last week, and Gage Brothers' engineer is scheduled to visit on Thursday.

Safety teams from Hausmann and the Baker Group also are evaluating the damage to put new steps and plans in place moving forward, Albrecht said. He also said the Job Hazard Analysis has been updated.

The new jail has been under construction since early 2021 in the vicinity of 28th Street.

Woodbury County voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the low bid for the main construction phase came in well above estimates at $58.4 million.

Counting other additional expenses, the project's price tag now stands at about $69 million. The new total estimate includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs, project change orders and site preparation.

The 122,000-square-foot jail will hold up to 448 inmates; nearly double the roughly 234 inmate-capacity for the current aging jail, located across the street from the county courthouse. The new LEC also will have separate offices for the county sheriff and attorney, plus five courtrooms.