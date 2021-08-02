Community members ask city council to consider new solutions for treatment of homeless population

“We’re willing to help you, and we ask you to help us,” he said. “Each and every one of you have an opportunity here to make something positive happen, not only for the Native homeless, but non-Native homeless or whatever they may be.”

He said many people may not be currently homeless, but have been in the past and have solutions and answers to the problems. Harlan said he is one of those people.

Many people asked the city to treat homeless people and their belongings with more respect and offered cultural training.

Speakers said one solution is having police call representatives of the area's Native American community when interacting with homeless people. Tito Parker, Sioux City inclusive committee chair, said he is willing to help when homeless camps need to be moved and said there were many other people in attendance that would as well.

He said in these instances, people need to speak with someone they can relate to, someone who looks like them and someone who has their experiences.

'There's a lot of good leaders, a lot of up and coming leaders, a lot of young leaders, a lot of elders that lived here, been there, done that and they have the answers," he said.