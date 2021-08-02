Community members ask city council to consider new solutions for treatment of homeless population

SIOUX CITY -- Community members spoke to the Sioux City Council about the Native American and homeless populations in the area, asking for more respect, empathy and compassion when working with them and provided solutions for the future.
Various individuals spoke during the citizen comment portion of Sioux City’s council meeting Monday regarding a situation that took place last week.
On Friday a group of homeless individuals were made to leave a bridge at 4th and Wesley Parkway by city workers and two city police officers, said Will Meier with Native Youth Standing Strong. He said the most of the individuals were Native American and they were only given 10 minutes to clean up and leave. Some had to leave behind their belongings.
More than a dozen people spoke to the council about that particular issue, as well as the overall treatment of Native and indigenous individuals in the area. They asked for change and provided the council with ways to help the Native and homeless population in the area.
Meier said it is time for solutions.
Trisha Etringer said it is important to speak about homelessness, especially since 48 percent of the homeless population is Native American.
Calvin Harlan said the individuals do not just want to complain and leave the change to the city, he said those who spoke want to be involved in the change and are willing to put in the work.
“We’re willing to help you, and we ask you to help us,” he said. “Each and every one of you have an opportunity here to make something positive happen, not only for the Native homeless, but non-Native homeless or whatever they may be.”
He said many people may not be currently homeless, but have been in the past and have solutions and answers to the problems. Harlan said he is one of those people.
Many people asked the city to treat homeless people and their belongings with more respect and offered cultural training.
Speakers said one solution is having police call representatives of the area's Native American community when interacting with homeless people. Tito Parker, Sioux City inclusive committee chair, said he is willing to help when homeless camps need to be moved and said there were many other people in attendance that would as well.
He said in these instances, people need to speak with someone they can relate to, someone who looks like them and someone who has their experiences.
'There's a lot of good leaders, a lot of up and coming leaders, a lot of young leaders, a lot of elders that lived here, been there, done that and they have the answers," he said.
Other solution speakers provided was offering cultural sensitivity training and history on the various tribes’ in the area and the history that has led to the homelessness and alcoholism impacting the individuals.
Etringer asked if the warming shelters could be opened year round to provide a place for people to stay. Others who spoke asked the city to consider creating more shelters for the homeless.
Harlan and other individuals said if the city provided one of the vacant buildings in Sioux City, the people could turn it into a place of shelter, celebration and more.
“We’re survivors,” Harlan said. “We’ll make it happen.”
Jasiah Flowers said the people in attendance were only asking to be treated as human beings.
Etringer said the conversation on Monday will spark further conversations and she believes it will encourage policy change. Council Member Dan Moore agreed, stating there are ways to make improvements and changes to policies.
Semehar Ghebrekidan, Sioux City community inclusion liaison, encouraged the community members to attend the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee meeting at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 10 in the council chambers and a conversation on policy revisions at 1:15 p.m. in the same room.
Caitlin Yamada