Community members continue speaking out against use of COVID-19 funds for LEC, Supervisor Ung responds

Ung quoted comments from 2019 in which a local judge said “judges currently meet every week to decide which inmates to let out to avoid over population. It is a public safety issue – either provide more space or compromise public safety. We are getting away from punishment due to lack of bed space.”

Ung said the board does not have a choice on whether or not to build a new jail.

“We aren’t building an opera house. We’re thinking of our children and grandchildren,” he said.

Ernie Colt, a business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, has been outspoken in the past regarding his disappointment with the project and the type of workforce associated with it. On Thursday he read a comment from Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Scott had earlier expressed concerns about whether federal rules would permit the county to use the COVID relief funds, as well as the wages that would be paid to the construction workers.

“If the county is found to be in error by using these funds this way, the taxpayers of Sioux City and Woodbury County will be asked to pay on our tax bills a large portion of this $15 million dollar cost,” Scott said in a letter.