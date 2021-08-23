Community members continue speaking out against use of COVID-19 funds for LEC, Supervisor Ung responds

SIOUX CITY -- The use of CARES Relief funding on the New Law Enforcement Center was the main topic of discussion during the Tuesday night Board of Supervisors meeting.
More than 30 people attended the meeting to discuss the use of $15.6 million in federal COVID-19 funding to cover higher anticipated costs for the new LEC, which is under construction on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity of 28th Street.
On Thursday, a group of union officials and other local residents gathered Thursday in the Woodbury County Courthouse to speak out against the county's use of federal COVID-19 funds for the new Law Enforcement Center. The group advocated for the project to be put on hold and find other uses for the relief funding.
Board Member Matthew Ung read a statement at the beginning of the meeting to address the comments made during the Thursday rally.
He said no one is more concerned about the high construction bids than the Board of Supervisors.
“We inherited a building that ran over capacity on a few years after being built, over 30 years ago,” he said.
Due to the problems of the first building, Ung said the board took to planning a new facility that did not sacrifice quality or size. Ung said the community decided to build a new jail after looking at seven years of committee meetings and research.
Ung quoted comments from 2019 in which a local judge said “judges currently meet every week to decide which inmates to let out to avoid over population. It is a public safety issue – either provide more space or compromise public safety. We are getting away from punishment due to lack of bed space.”
Ung said the board does not have a choice on whether or not to build a new jail.
“We aren’t building an opera house. We’re thinking of our children and grandchildren,” he said.
Ernie Colt, a business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, has been outspoken in the past regarding his disappointment with the project and the type of workforce associated with it. On Thursday he read a comment from Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.
Scott had earlier expressed concerns about whether federal rules would permit the county to use the COVID relief funds, as well as the wages that would be paid to the construction workers.
“If the county is found to be in error by using these funds this way, the taxpayers of Sioux City and Woodbury County will be asked to pay on our tax bills a large portion of this $15 million dollar cost,” Scott said in a letter.
In Ung’s statement, he quoted the U.S. Treasury stating that if something does not qualify for the use of Recovery Funds and has been funded or purchased, the recipients can make corrections.
The Western Iowa Labor Federation President Jeff Shudak sent a letter that was read during the Thursday meeting in which he described Woodbury County's use of the funds as reckless.
“This money was set by the federal government to help Iowa communities to get past this deadly virus, not to build a prison with out-of-state contractors,” Shudak said in the letter.
Ung said over $13 million of the project is going to CW Suter and almost $6 million is going to Thompson Electric.
Former Sioux City council member Rhonda Capron also sent a letter that was read during the Thursday discussion.
"Our community has suffered from the pandemic together and we must recover together,” Capron said in the letter. “These COVID recovery dollars were intended to do just that.”
Capron said the funds should be targeted toward needs of the medical community, such as payroll, healthcare, human services and public safety. The former City Council member asked the county board to withdraw their plans to use the COVID-19 relief dollars and take time to identify where the most impact can be made with the funding.
Ung said the new jail provides a safer work environment for the corrections officers from a health, transportation security and supervision standpoint. He said it also provides more efficient spaces for psychological issues, and allows more separation and mitigation of violet threats.