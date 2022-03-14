Cone Park is getting summer tubing equipment

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting to approve its consent agenda Monday, awarded a purchase order and a service provider agreement for Cone Park summer tubing equipment.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that summer tubing operations are expected to be up and running by the second week in June.

Two lanes of the plastic-type surface will be installed at the park annually on the hill at the beginning of the summer season and be removed at the end of the year to make way for snow tubing.

Salvatore said his department looked at the cost of three lanes, but a third lane was over budget.

"You can see how it goes," Councilman Alex Watters said. "If there's high demand, then build on another lane."

Salvatore previously told The Journal that summer tubing will be offered in 2 1/2-hour sessions with 85 participants per session.

The city needs to purchase 7,235 square feet of underlayer, edging, ramps and lubricant, as well as 85 tubes for the initial startup, according to city documents.

City staff contacted both known summer tubing equipment vendors. Neveplast USA, LC, of Basye, Virginia, was the lone bidder at $195,449.54.

The bid will be fulfilled and shipped from Italy, according to the documents, which also noted that the contract would be governed by Italian law and have "very limited warranties."

A third party, Shenandoah Ground Works LLC, of Basye, Virginia, will install the equipment at a cost of $2,000.

"Shenandoah Ground Works is doing the installation, but we will be observing, so we that we can do it ourselves," Salvatore told the council.

Summer tubing and a mountain bike trail system, which is expected to begin construction in 2023, will make the acclaimed winter park a year-round destination.

