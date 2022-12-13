Cone Park tubing hill and ice skating rink to open Dec. 21 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — The Cone Park tubing hill and ice skating rink will officially open for the season on Dec. 21.
Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019. During the park's fifth winter season, 19,897 tickets were sold.
For a complete list of operating dates, hours, and rates, visit coneparksiouxcity.com.
Snow tubes will be provided at the park. Outside tubes or boards are not allowed. Due to limited capacity and high demand, patrons are asked to purchase their tickets in advance in order to minimize ticket window lines at the park.
Tickets can be purchased on Cone Park's website, at the Parks & Rec Administrative Office, 550 Expo Center Drive, or by calling 712-279-6126.