Consultant estimates $15 million to $20 million needed for Sioux City pedestrian bridge

The council didn't make any decisions about the bridge Monday, nor offer much comment. Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr told Rogers, "That was very impressive," when he asked if the council had any questions about the bridge.

Phase 1 of the project, which is entering its second year of construction and costs just under $6 million, includes the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a small picnic shelter, Promenade Path and passive lawn spaces. Rogers said plans for Phase 2 of the project are expected to be wrapped up by the end of the month and then go out for bid. Phase 2, which includes overlooks, a yoga lawn, a shade structure, Floyd Plaza and an interactive fountain, is budgeted at $5 million.

The fountain, which would be located in Floyd Plaza, would be enclosed by a series of concrete blocks that people could sit or climb on, according to Rogers.

"The fountain is a combination of water manifolds that have 10 to 15 jets in them that shoot out from 6 inches to as much as 5 feet," he said. "There's three of those systems, so they work independently of one another and they go up and down. In addition to that, there's a fog system."