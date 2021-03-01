Consultant estimates $15 million to $20 million needed for Sioux City pedestrian bridge

SIOUX CITY -- A landscape architect told the Sioux City Council Monday that an estimated $15 to $20 million would need to be budgeted in order to move forward with a pedestrian bridge connecting Sioux City's riverfront with South Sioux City.
The bridge has been floated as a potential iconic feature for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront development project. Whatever the iconic feature ends up being, a private fundraising campaign would have to pay for it.
During a presentation about the project, Tom Rogers, of SmithGroup JJR, said the bridge would need to be roughly 1,500 feet in length and 52 feet above the average elevation of the water. He showed the council several examples of pedestrian bridges, including the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, which was completed in 2006 at a cost of $22 million, $19 million of which was funded by grants, and the 2,500-foot-long High Trestle Trail Bridge in Madrid, Iowa, which was completed in 2010 at a cost of $15 million. Eighty percent of the High Trestle Trail Bridge was funded through public grants.
"What we've seen is these are typically tied to some large federal grant to support them," Rogers said. "I think it would be important to move forward with design to engage both of the communities about what that pedestrian bridge should be."
The council didn't make any decisions about the bridge Monday, nor offer much comment. Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr told Rogers, "That was very impressive," when he asked if the council had any questions about the bridge.
Phase 1 of the project, which is entering its second year of construction and costs just under $6 million, includes the construction of the Stockyard Gardens, a small picnic shelter, Promenade Path and passive lawn spaces. Rogers said plans for Phase 2 of the project are expected to be wrapped up by the end of the month and then go out for bid. Phase 2, which includes overlooks, a yoga lawn, a shade structure, Floyd Plaza and an interactive fountain, is budgeted at $5 million.
The fountain, which would be located in Floyd Plaza, would be enclosed by a series of concrete blocks that people could sit or climb on, according to Rogers.
"The fountain is a combination of water manifolds that have 10 to 15 jets in them that shoot out from 6 inches to as much as 5 feet," he said. "There's three of those systems, so they work independently of one another and they go up and down. In addition to that, there's a fog system."
Rogers said the base bid for Phase 2 is $2.9 million, with four alternates within the bid -- the Floyd Shelter, the Floyd Overlook, the Virginia Overlook and Plaza, and the Virginia Shelter.
"Right now, we're looking at a fundraising gap between our $5 million budget and where we're at, at about $1.5 million," said Rogers, who said the city could potentially move forward with the $2.9 base bid and the Floyd Shelter at a cost of $3.7 million. "We have money today for that, and, we're working on fundraising for the remaining pieces."
Councilman Alex Watters said he wants the project's steering committee to think about making the riverfront an "interactive park year-round." He suggested enclosing the shelters, similar to Cone Park's lodge, so that they could be rented out. He also asked if there was an opportunity to make an ice skating rink in the area of the fountain during the winter.
"You'd want to rent that space out and be looking out at the river in the winter. I think there would be some opportunities there to maybe capture revenue or rent out those spaces," he said of the shelters.