SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday tapped two consultants who will give financial expertise as officials continue to push forward with a proposal to build a new jail.
The five supervisors unanimously approved D.A. Davidson, of Des Moines, to serve as the financial adviser, while Ahlers & Cooney, a law firm also in Des Moines, will serve as counsel if bonds are eventually sold to fund a jail that could cost $49 million.
County Finance Director Dennis Butler in the board meeting said both firms are highly versed in their fields and would work well with Woodbury County officials as deliberations continue on funding a new jail, to replace the aging 1987 downtown version at 407 Seventh St.
Four firms submitted proposals to work as financial consultants, and Butler recommended two be interviewed further. The two firms were D.A. Davidson and Hilltop Securities, of St. Louis, and Butler said the October interviews with county officials showed Davidson was the most experienced to work on an Iowa project.
"They sounded extremely professional," Supervisor Rocky De Witt said.
You have free articles remaining.
For a fee of up to roughly $35,000, Davidson will prepare analyses depending upon the ultimate size of any future multimillion-dollar bond issue, along with providing pricing estimates depending upon interest rates.
The supervisors have discussed a jail project since earlier this year. County Board Chairman Keith Radig has said it would make more financial sense to build a new jail on the outskirts of the city rather than try to repair the aging Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.
Building Services Department Director Kenny Schmitz aims by December to get drawings for how a jail could look. A public vote regarding financing could come sometime in 2020.
A capital project costing in excess of $1.2 million would require putting the issue up for a countywide vote. County leaders in recent years have said residents may not have the appetite to support such an expensive project.
The two consultants would not be paid unless the proposal ultimately moves to a public vote on financing.