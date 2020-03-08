Consulting services agreement for Badgerow back on Sioux City Council agenda

The documents state that Rob Hunden and his team provided similar consulting services to the city during the selection process for the Sioux City Convention Center hotel project. The contract with HSP would not exceed the price of $60,000 plus expenses and be funded through CBD tax-increment financing.

The council deferred a vote on the agreement with HSP for the second time in early December, citing a lack of information about HSP's experience with projects that involve historic tax credits. HSP proposes that the city follow a process designed to create maximum interest in the property and generate quality redevelopment proposals. HSP will work with city staff to identify developers, both those who have contacted city staff about the project and additional contacts to be made by HSP.

A formal request for proposals will be created and distributed to all potential developers, who will have four to five weeks to respond. The submitted proposals will be evaluated and the developers will be interviewed. Then, the development proposals will be ranked. HSP will also provide initial assistance during negotiations with the top-ranked developers, according to the documents.