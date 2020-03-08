Consulting services agreement for Badgerow back on Sioux City Council agenda

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will again be asked to approve a consulting services agreement Monday related to the redevelopment of the historic Badgerow Building.
The council approved a resolution in October for the city to purchase the 12-story structure for $750,000 from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company so that it can be used for the continued redevelopment of downtown. On Tuesday, the city closed on the Badgerow Building, which was built in 1933 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The project will receive no more than $1 million in Combined Central Sioux City -- CBD tax-increment financing, or TIF, funds.
City staff are proposing that the city enter into a contract with Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners (HSP) to assist with the process of selecting a developer for the project. According to documents filed with the city, interest in the Badgerow Building from "a variety of developers" continues to grow. City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty previously told the Journal that most of the interested developers are looking to renovate the Badgerow into market-rate housing and/or commercial space.
The council deferred a vote on the agreement with HSP for the second time in early December, citing a lack of information about HSP's experience with projects that involve historic tax credits. HSP proposes that the city follow a process designed to create maximum interest in the property and generate quality redevelopment proposals. HSP will work with city staff to identify developers, both those who have contacted city staff about the project and additional contacts to be made by HSP.
A formal request for proposals will be created and distributed to all potential developers, who will have four to five weeks to respond. The submitted proposals will be evaluated and the developers will be interviewed. Then, the development proposals will be ranked. HSP will also provide initial assistance during negotiations with the top-ranked developers, according to the documents.
After the selection process, which is expected to take 90 days, has concluded, a development agreement will be negotiated and prepared for council consideration.
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust purchased the Badgerow for $1 million at a November 2018 auction after it submitted the only bid. The bank had foreclosed on the building the previous year after the owner, California-based Mako One and its managing partner, Bruce DeBolt, defaulted on a bond that was secured to pay to renovate and redevelop it.