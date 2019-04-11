SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker will hold his first Sioux City campaign event of the 2020 election cycle on Monday.
Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, is making a two-day swing through Iowa. His city event will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the downtown Sioux City Public Museum, and at 9 a.m. Tuesday he will hold an education at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in Sergeant Bluff.
Booker is officially kicking off his campaign Saturday with an event in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, then moving to the Iowa stops in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Carroll, Nevada and Des Moines.
A number of Democratic candidates seeking to deny the re-election of Republican Donald Trump have campaigned this year in Northwest Iowa, including Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, John Delaney, Andrew Yang, Eric Swalwell, John Hickenlooper, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan and Beto O'Rourke.