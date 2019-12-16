Cory Booker to campaign in Northwest Iowa on weekend

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will campaign in three Siouxland events, as he makes stops over five days in Iowa through Dec. 23.

Booker begins the area events with a 6:30 p.m. appearance Friday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., in Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Booker will speak at 11 a.m. at Fruited Plain Cafe, 172 N. Main Ave., in Sioux Center, and at 3:30 p.m. he plans to discuss rural issues at Deja Brew Coffee, 24 W. Park St., in Spencer.

The Booker bus tour begins Thursday with an event in Adel, Iowa.

Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.

He first campaigned in Sioux City back in April, where he unveiled a tax credit plan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.