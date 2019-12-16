Cory Booker to campaign in Northwest Iowa on weekend

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will campaign in three Siouxland events, as he makes stops over five days in Iowa through Dec. 23.
Booker begins the area events with a 6:30 p.m. appearance Friday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., in Sioux City.
On Saturday, Booker will speak at 11 a.m. at Fruited Plain Cafe, 172 N. Main Ave., in Sioux Center, and at 3:30 p.m. he plans to discuss rural issues at Deja Brew Coffee, 24 W. Park St., in Spencer.
The Booker bus tour begins Thursday with an event in Adel, Iowa.
Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.
He first campaigned in Sioux City back in April, where he unveiled a tax credit plan.