Cost estimates for Woodbury County jail now total $68.7M

SIOUX CITY – The projected cost to build the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center stood at $68.7 million as of mid-May, according to county officials.

The LEC, a joint city-county board overseeing the project, also identified $69.68 million in funding, including $14.2 million from the county's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The board of supervisors was given an update on the new jail facility construction project on Tuesday

The footings are in place, and the precast walls for the facility are estimated to be placed on June 13, said county Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz. The walls will take around two or three months to install, he said. He also said the prefabricated metal jail cells have been completed and are ready to be shipped.

Currently, one of the two lanes of Outer Drive near 28th street is closed due to the addition of a turning lane and will continue to be closed for around three months, with a traffic control device. There will also be three days where a section of Outer Drive will be completely closed to traffic, Schmitz said. The road construction is estimated to be mostly completed by August.

In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail, which is downtown across from the county courthouse. The jail was beset by a series of structural and HVAC problems. But, just weeks afterwards, COVID-19 began spreading across the country. Due to a series of supply problems related to the pandemic, costs for construction materials skyrocketed, causing the price tag of the jail project to balloon.

In June 2020, the authority approved a $58.4 million contract with general contractor Hausmann Construction. The new estimate released this week includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs, project change orders and site preparation.

Without other good options, the county board agreed to use up to $15.6 of its roughly $20 million in federal COVID relief dollars over two budget years to help cover the project shortfall. While $10 million in ARPA funding is allowed to be spent on government services, the remaining $4.2 million allotted to the project has not been confirmed, based on the U.S. Department of Treasury final rule on how the state and local fiscal recovery funds from the ARPA.

Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group presented a plan created by Sarpy County in Nebraska on how they are qualifying expenses with ARPA dollars for their new jail. The Woodbury County supervisors directed the Authority to draft a plan based on Sarpy County’s plan and return it to the board in two weeks.

The board also directed County Finance Director Dennis Butler to research CPA firms to review the expense.

