Council accepts grant for Preserve Iowa Summit, Hubbard Park

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, accepted a $9,000 certified local government grant from the State Historic Preservation Office to host the 2023 Preserve Iowa Summit and to coordinate the process of nominating Hubbard Park Softball Stadium to the National Register of Historic Places.

Sioux City Fastpitch Softball Association board members and their support staff are working to revitalize the more than 81-year-old softball stadium and 93-year-old park at 2800 Jones St. The stadium, which is hosting the Siouxland Women's Fastpitch League, an adult amateur softball league, will be showcased during the summit.

"I think it's great," Delbert Christensen, a Sioux City Fastpitch Softball Association board member, said of the grant. "It's just recognizing that everybody knows that this is a project that's worth pursuing, it's good for the ballpark, and it's good for the city."

Renovation work at the park, including repairing the concrete backstop and painting the bleachers, is expected to begin soon. Christensen said his group has already done quite a bit of finishing work in the press box.

"It's been insulated. The walls have been finished off. Light fixtures throughout the building have been replaced, and, we've got two ceiling fans that are just waiting to be installed in the next week up in the press box," he said. "There's a lot of work that people won't see, but, I would say in another couple of months or so, the place is going to be looking a lot different. We'll have at least 38 4x8-foot banners out on the outfield fence."

The first games of the season are scheduled to get underway in late April. The East High School spring softball league will play four consecutive Saturdays from April 23 through May 14.

Hubbard Park opened as a city park in 1928. A year later, the city graded land for a baseball and softball field.

In the late 1930s, the concrete stadium seating, concession stand, dugouts, lighting and natural turf were constructed as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project. The WPA, which was renamed the Work Projects Administration in 1939, was a New Deal agency that employed millions of job-seekers to carry out public works projects during the Great Depression.

Over the years, the ballpark has fielded more than 30 inductees to the Iowa Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame and several world championship teams out of Sioux City.

If the Hubbard Park Softball Stadium is named to the National Register of Historic Places, the restoration project will become eligible for historic tax credits and associated grants. Grandview Park's music pavilion received the designation in 2011.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.