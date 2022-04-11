Council approves $617K consulting agreement for wastewater treatment plant facility plan

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, on Monday, green-lighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with a Minneapolis environmental engineering firm to evaluate whether to upgrade or replace the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources requires that the city have a facility plan, which will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next two decades. The city sent a request for qualifications (RFQ) to five major consulting companies, four of which submitted responses. After reviewing the RFQs, city staff recommended Hazen and Sawyer, P.C. for their ability, knowledge and references.

Last month, during a press conference at City Hall, City Manager Bob Padmore said the city is looking at the Southbridge Industrial Park as a potential site for a new regional treatment plant, which he estimated would cost $150 million to $200 million. The city would pay for the project with a combination of funding, including American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city is receiving $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed last year by President Biden.

The facility plan will be funded with $500,000 from the ARPA. The rest of the money will come from the sewer fund. The plan will meet all Iowa DNR standards and be approved by the Iowa DNR no later than Sept. 8.

"We really can't move forward with any construction project without this being in a facility plan, and, right now, the facility plan that we had done in 2016 no longer applies to what we have throughout the current facility," said Tom Pingel, who was hired last spring as the city's utility director in charge of the wastewater plant.

Pingel said the facility plan that Hazen and Sawyer, P.C will develop will evaluate each and every process at the current plant to see what is needed for the next 20 years and beyond.

"The facility plan is going to look at all the improvements required at the existing plant and, then, it will formulate how much it will probably cost to build a new plant. It's going to actually take them against each other and see what is most cost-prohibitive for our rate payers," he said. "It will also look at a rate structure in order to get to where we need to be in order to pay off these improvement projects that are required in this facility plan."

Mayor Bob Scott said the city was "told the same thing" in 2016 and questioned when the city is going to hold engineers accountable.

"We let engineers off. They give us bad reports and we say, 'Oh, we'll just hire another one.' That's the solution. They have insurance for doing bad work," he said.

Pingel reassured the council that as long as he's in his position, the new facility plan will be followed.

The announcement of the facility plan and potential new plant comes on the heels of the Iowa DNR filing suit against the city, in January, over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant dating back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

In response, the city concedes there have been past violations. But, in each case, the city self-reported them to the DNR upon discovery. The city also has denied allegations that city officials intentionally misled state regulators about the operating capabilities of the plant, calling them "reckless and libelous."

City officials believe upcoming projects and a new management structure will improve the plant's operations and eliminate many of the problems that have caused frequent state wastewater permit violations.

