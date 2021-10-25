Council approves change order for riverfront development project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a change order to the contract with a local construction company Monday for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project, after the city received a $1 million contribution from an unnamed donor.

"I would like to thank the people that made this commitment to finish this project. It speaks highly of your commitment to our community," Mayor Bob Scott said before the vote.

The City Council in May awarded a $3.7 million contract to W.A. Klinger, LLC for phase 2 of the public improvement project. But due to the available funding on the bid date, the council voted to only move forward with construction of the Floyd Shelter and the base bid, which includes site preparation and demolition, as well as partial structure removal, site grading, filling, landscaping, trails and a fountain/spray feature.

The council unanimously voted Monday to approve the change order to the contract in the amount of $973,704 for the addition of Virginia Overlook and Plaza, as well as Virginia Shelter. The new contract sum now increases to $4,687,113.

According to city documents, the current project, including the change order items, has a deficit of $1.3 million. The recent $1 million donation will be allocated for the project balance and the remaining $300,000 will be budgeted as part of the city's FY 2023 Capital Improvement Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.