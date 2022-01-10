Council approves construction documents for Stone Park Boulevard reconstruction

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve construction documents completed by DGR Engineering for the reconstruction of Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton Street to Broken Kettle Road.

The project includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, as well as replacement of existing watermain, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, service connections, and the storm sewer box culvert.

Stages 1, Stone Park Boulevard from east side of Aspenwood Street to west side of Lindenwood Street; 2A, box culvert at Stone Park Boulevard east of Broken Kettle Road; 2B, east side of Broken Kettle Road including the Stone Park Boulevard intersection; and 2C, west side of Broken Kettle Road near Stone Park Boulevard, will be completed in 2022. Stage 3, Stone Park Boulevard from east side of Rebecca Street to east side of Aspenwood Street, will be completed April through June 2023.

The project contract will have 195 working days over two construction seasons with late start dates of April 4, 2022 and April 3, 2023. Bids will be received on Jan. 19 through the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The project is funded using Surface Transportation Block Grant Program--SWAP, transfer in water funds, transfer in sewer funds, transfer in sales tax-infrastructure, and general obligation bonds under. Funding in the amount of $4 million is programmed in Fiscal Year 2023.

