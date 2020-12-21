Council approves first reading of revised fireworks ordinance that would fine landowners

City Attorney Nicole DuBois told Groetken a witness would be needed in order to issue a citation. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore noted that fireworks debris and smoke could serve as evidence if a witness isn't available.

"The way that it's written is that you permit the discharge on your property, so we would have to prove you allowed it to take place," DuBois said.

Fireworks complaints made to the Sioux City Police Department increased 80 percent for the month of June compared to a year ago. From June 1 to the afternoon of June 29, 306 complaints had been logged with the department, an increase of 136 complaints from June 2019.

Mayor Bob Scott said the police department is going to have to be "serious" about the ordinance in order to get compliance. Like Groetken, Scott said he doesn't have a lot of confidence that the revised ordinance is going to curb fireworks violations.

Moore and Mark Solheim, a Sioux City resident, plan to work together on public service announcements next year that will ask residents to refrain from discharging fireworks outside of the dates and times allowed by the ordinance. Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said she thinks the public service announcements are "really going to do a lot" for the city, encouraging residents to either "follow the rules" or "lose the privileges."