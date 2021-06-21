Council approves of Badgerow developer's application for workforce housing tax credits

SIOUX CITY -- The owner of the Badgerow Building is applying for $1 million in financial assistance to help convert a portion of the 12-story structure into 71 market-rate apartments.

The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday supporting BadgerowOwner, LLC's submission of an Iowa Economic Development Authority application for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program (WHTC).

The goal of the WHTC program is to spur new housing growth that will help address the state's pending workforce shortage. The program provides a transferable investment tax credit of up to $15,000 per unit, as well as a refund of sales and use tax paid on the project, up to $1 million.

The city, which purchased the historic downtown high-rise for $750,000 from a bank that foreclosed on the troubled property, sold the Badgerow to Clarity Development for $1 million. The company is preparing to begin construction late this summer.

As part of the development agreement, the company agreed to renovate the building at 622 Fourth St. into a mixed-used facility with a high-end restaurant, cocktail lounge and Class A office space on the first two floors, 71 market-rate apartments on floors 3-11, and a health club on the top floor.

"Based on these project parameters and a total capital investment of approximately $17,475,000, BadgerowOwner, LLC is applying to the WHTC Program for the full $1 million in tax credits," documents filed with the city state.

