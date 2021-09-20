Council approves one-year solid waste collection extension with Gill Hauling

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday in favor of a one-year agreement extension with Gill Hauling, Inc., of Jackson, Nebraska, for the city's solid waste collection.

The council deferred a vote on the matter during its Sept. 13 meeting to give Environmental Services Manager Roger Bentz more time to see if the agreement would allow small home improvement businesses or individuals to use the city's landfill by dropping off debris.

City documents state that the facility is not a final disposal facility or transfer station and that "the size and frequent use of trailers in question can push the tonnage limit." The facility is authorized to accept up to 10,000 tons maximum, annually.

Additionally, State of Iowa Administrative Code states that solid waste shall be accepted only by citizens and small businesses residing in the service area, according to the documents.

"I still don't like this. I don't think it's right. I think you're even limiting guys with small trailers out there if they happen to be a commercial guy," Mayor Bob Scott said.

Scott told Bentz that his department needs to "do a better job" of letting small contractors know that "the waste is $10 a ton cheaper at Jackson."