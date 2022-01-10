Council approves resolution for cold storage facility in Southbridge Business Park

SIOUX CITY -- A Florida-based cold storage company is a step closer to constructing a 500,000-square foot cold storage facility in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park.

By voting in favor of its consent agenda on Monday, the City Council approved a resolution announcing the city's intent to accept Cold-Link Logistics' proposal, setting in motion a 30-day period in which other proposals can be submitted to the city.

Cold-Link intends to build the facility in phases on a 40-acre parcel abutting 225th St., according to city documents. The first phase of the project will require a capital investment of nearly $60 million and include 185,000 square feet of cold storage warehousing space, approximately 20,000 pallet positions, blast freezing, truck docks, offices, and mechanical areas.

"They really liked what they had to see in the site that we have and the community and just our other food processing activity was a big selling point," Chris Myres, an economic development specialist for the city, told the council.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2022 with a projected opening date in early 2023.

The company plans to staff the first phase with 60 employees, including 50 production staff at an hourly wage of over $23 per hour.

Early last year, city staff began working with Iowa Area Development Group and Woodbury REC regarding their contact with Cold Link, a company that is actively constructing or acquiring several cold storage facilities in the Midwest. After several months, Cold Link committed to construct a facility on a portion of the 27 Flags site.

The city and Cold-Link have each signed a letter of understanding to serve as a non-binding commitment of each party's obligations in developing a facility. Draft development and minimum assessments have been prepared and will be finalized for council consideration before the urban renewal hearing date in February.

Under the proposed development agreement, Cold-Link will purchase roughly 40 acres of the city's industrial site at a discounted rate of $22,500 per acre, commit to investing $50 million to construct the first phase of the facility, and enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $25 million beginning Jan. 1, 2024 and continuing for a period of 10 years.

The city, in exchange, will sell the land at a $7,500 per acre discount and provide 75% property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of seven years. The total tax rebate assistance is estimated at $5.3 million. The city will also construct a southern extension of Andrew Avenue, a rail spur from the city-owned lead track north, and utilities to serve the site.

According to the documents, the city will see immediate revenue through the proceeds of the sale, about $900,000, as well as increased tax revenue through the new development of the site.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.