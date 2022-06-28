Council approves resolution for replacement of Pierce Street water main

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted in a split decision Monday to adopt plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the Pierce Street water main replacement.

The council approved the resolution by a vote of 4 to 1. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott cast the lone "no" vote.

"We could've bid it a lot earlier. Shame on us. Why do we bid projects that have to be done in May? The world bids this type of work in October. We knew in October this had to be done," Scott said. "Now, I'm going to get to pay higher water bills because of stuff we should've gotten done a lot sooner than what we did."

Last Tuesday, a 110-plus-year-old cast-iron water main broke near the intersection of Fifth and Pierce streets. The water main has suffered at least three breaks in the past year or so, with two of those being directly in front of the Orpheum Theatre.

JEO Consulting Group, Inc., of South Sioux City completed plans and specifications for the project, which includes the replacement of the water main and street paving for utility replacements.

The engineer's opinion of probable construction costs for the work is $1,525,000. The city is ready to advertise the notice to bidders on Wednesday. A public hearing will be held on July 11. Bids will be received on July 12.

There is a $100,000 incentive to complete work in stage 1 of the contract prior to Nov. 23 and another $100,000 incentive for project completion before July 3, 2023.

The project, which has an early start date of Aug. 3 and a late start date of May 15, 2023, is expected to be completed within 60 working days. The project is being funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

After the latest break, the Orpheum and Aalfs Downtown Library lost running water, and the fire-suppression systems of the theater and the Frances Building were down. A stretch of Pierce Street was reduced to one lane.

