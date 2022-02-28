Council approves resolution to accept company's proposal for cold storage facility

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday to accept a Florida-based cold storage company's proposal to construct a 500,000-square foot cold storage facility in Sioux City's Southbridge Business Park.

Cold-Link Logistics intends to build the facility in phases on a 40-acre parcel abutting 225th Street. The first phase will contain roughly 130,000 square feet of cold storage space along with offices, truck docks, parking and other amenities. Future phases of the project will bring the total size of the facility to approximately 500,000 square feet, according to city documents. Construction is expected to begin in March 2022 with a projected opening date in early 2023.

There was no discussion before the council voted unanimously in favor of the resolution, which also directs the city manager to negotiate a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Cold-Link.

Under the current terms of the proposed agreement, Cold-Link would purchase 37.04 acres of the City's 27 Flags industrial for $833,400. Cold-Link would also commit to investing $50 million to construct the first phase of the facility, and enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $25 million beginning Jan. 1, 2024, which would continue for a period of 10 years. The city assessor's preliminary estimate of value for the project is approximately $34 million, according to the documents.

The city, in turn, would sell roughly 40 acres of the 27 Flags industrial site to Cold-Link for $22,500 per acre, a $7,500 per acre discount. The city would provide 75% property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of seven years. Total tax rebate assistance is estimated at $5.3 million.

The city would also construct Alicia Avenue along the eastern side of the Cold-Link development and a rail spur from the city-owned lead track north to serve the facility. The road is estimated to cost approximately $1.5 million and the rail spur more than $1.3 million. The city would likely receive approximately 80% reimbursement through the IDOT RISE program for the road and 50% of the costs of the rail spur through the Rail Revolving Loan and Grant Program, according to the documents. The city would also spend an estimated $900,000 to construct utilities to serve the site, as well as a much larger portion of 27 Flags.

