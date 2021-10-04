Council approves resolution to award COVID-19 funding to nonprofits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting to approve its consent agenda Monday, green-lighted a resolution to award $348,122 in COVID-19 funding to 15 nonprofits.

On Dec. 21, 2020, the city accepted Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A review committee comprised of city staff reviewed and ranked 19 applications from nonprofits requesting $581,682 total, based on scoring criteria from HUD. But, four of the applications, including one from Bishop Heelan High School, did not meet HUD requirements.

Bishop Heelan was hoping to secure funding for locker room and bathroom renovations at Heelan's Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) Center.

Before the vote, Councilman Pete Groetken asked Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid if it would make a difference if the school's president, Dr. John Flanery, talked directly with a HUD representative. Wanderscheid told Groetken that HUD typically refers representatives of local nonprofits to information on its website or back to her office.

In order to qualify, Wanderscheid said Bishop Heelan would have to document that at least 51 percent of all the people using those locker rooms and bathrooms are low-to moderate income, which she said would be "difficult to do." CYO Center bathroom and locker room users also could not be required to attend religious education classes, under HUD requirements.

"The other thing that we didn't quite broach -- and this could be something that could be dealt with later -- we would like to see a stronger connection directly to COVID, because that's a HUD issue, too," Wanderscheid said. "That would be the third thing, where we would need a much stronger statement that says that we need these locker rooms and bathrooms due to COVID."

Groetken said he thinks the project might qualify if HUD knows people other than those who attend Bishop Heelan will be using the locker rooms and bathrooms.

"It's not just the students of the Catholic high school, it's the community and the people who are attending and what they want to do with it to keep the people as safe and healthy as they can," he said.

After talking with Wanderscheid, Flanery said he understood that religious instruction might be a barrier to receiving funding, but he noted that the facility doesn't have "handless toilets and handless sinks and handless paper towels," which meets the COVID requirement.

"School-wide, we have documentation that about 78 percent of our students are low to moderate (income)," said Flanery, who also noted that 59 percent of Sioux City Community School students, some of whom may also use the facility, receive free and reduced lunch. "It would be pretty easy, I guess, to maybe make that assumption that the majority of the families that are coming in that are using the facility would qualify for that low to moderate. It might be difficult for us to track without a survey."

Wanderscheid said her office will need more specific numbers in order to pass a HUD audit. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked if a survey of students conducted at the door of the CYO Center would suffice.

"There would have to be documentation on everyone that enters that facility on their income and they would have to be willing to self-report their income if they came in to use the locker room or bathroom," she said.

