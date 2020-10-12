Council approves resolution to create Inclusive Sioux City committee

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution to establish Inclusive Sioux City, an advisory committee that will provide guidance to the council on matters relating to diversity, inclusion and equity.

The goal of Inclusive Sioux City is to represent the interests of and enhance the quality of life for all who live in the city.

"I want to just thank the city for the opportunity to work collaboratively," Sioux City NAACP Vice President Treyla Lee told the council before the vote.

City Manager Bob Padmore said city staff began meeting with Sioux City NAACP leadership in the wake of protests that erupted in late May following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Padmore said the talks were designed to explore how the city could begin moving forward, as leaders didn't want the city to fall into "the same pattern that Minneapolis had."

"Through numerous meetings with the NAACP, one thing that came out that maybe was lacking in our community that need to be addressed was inclusiveness and diversity, in general," Padmore said.