Council approves resolution to create Inclusive Sioux City committee

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution to establish Inclusive Sioux City, an advisory committee that will provide guidance to the council on matters relating to diversity, inclusion and equity.
The goal of Inclusive Sioux City is to represent the interests of and enhance the quality of life for all who live in the city.
"I want to just thank the city for the opportunity to work collaboratively," Sioux City NAACP Vice President Treyla Lee told the council before the vote.
City Manager Bob Padmore said city staff began meeting with Sioux City NAACP leadership in the wake of protests that erupted in late May following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Padmore said the talks were designed to explore how the city could begin moving forward, as leaders didn't want the city to fall into "the same pattern that Minneapolis had."
"Through numerous meetings with the NAACP, one thing that came out that maybe was lacking in our community that need to be addressed was inclusiveness and diversity, in general," Padmore said.
The committee will consist of nine members, who will serve four-year terms, and two nonvoting members, as well as a member of the council and City Manager Bob Padmore. Those appointed by the council to serve on the committee will reside within Sioux City limits and be representative of the community's broad makeup.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said the committee "will open up many opportunities in various city departments," including housing, transportation, public safety and economic development.
"This Inclusive Sioux City advisory board will be very similar to the many boards and commissions that the City Council and the mayor rely on for recommendations and for suggestions," Moore said. "I think that we'll see a lot of positive opportunities that will come out of the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Board."
A community engagement specialist, a new position being created, will staff Inclusive Sioux City, as well as work with the community to enhance equity, diversity and inclusiveness.
Other action
The council also voted Monday to delay the demolition of a Prairie School style home that was named to Preservation Iowa's 2020 list of "Most Endangered Properties."
The new owner of the two-story Albertson House, 3927 Country Club Blvd., requested a 90-day stay of demolition so that required repairs can be completed.
With Moore abstaining due to a conflict of interest, the council voted 4-0 to grant that request.
The home was initially red-tagged in December 2016 due to neglect by its former owner. Deficiencies included water damage, a compromised electric system from vermin infestation, compromised plumbing for an extended period of exposure to freezing temperatures, and damage from vandalism.
The house was built in 1927 and 1928 for Oscar F. Albertson, a pioneer in electric and pneumatic power hand tools. It had been unoccupied for more than 10 years, before it had been ordered demolished at a 2018 placard hearing.
