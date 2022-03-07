Council approves rezoning request for 12-lot subdivision

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a rezoning request for a 12-lot subdivision on the city's east side, but deferred a vote on the project's preliminary plat for one week.

The council voted 5 to 0 to rezone a 23.08-acre tract of land at 3650 Correctionville Road from agriculture to rural residential and suburban residential so that Moos Estates Addition can be constructed.

City staff recommended approval of the preliminary plat with the addition of a sidewalk along Correctionville Road, but, Sam Moos, the developer, took issue with a portion of the sidewalk running along a ravine on the far west side. Moos said that the location to him "is not a logical place to have a sidewalk." He also noted that storm water would also drain over the top of the sidewalk.

"I just can't imagine (the) sidewalk being on the edge of that ravine, where you would directly fall 20 feet down," Moos said. "I can promise you right now, I wouldn't feel comfortable with my kids or grandkids walking on that sidewalk."

City Engineer Gordon Phair told the council that he thinks a sidewalk is possible there, based on preliminary plans submitted by the developer.

"A sidewalk could go there very easily, and, it could be away from the road," he said.

During the council comments portion of the meeting, Mayor Bob Scott asked city staff to look into how much putting a fence along the ravine would cost.

Future lots 1-4 and 6-10 will be rezoned suburban residential. These lots will range in size from 0.56 acres to 1.49 acres. Lot 1 will be a detention pond for the site. Lots 5 and 11-12 will be rezoned to rural residential. Those lots, which will range from 3.55 acres to 4.96 acres, will retain the ability to have animals, including horses, and other equine and larger accessory buildings, according to the documents.

Residents living in the area expressed support for the project, but also voiced some concerns about it. Grading, which has already occurred at the site, is causing mud to go onto other properties, run into the creek, and clog the culvert under Correctionville Road.

Property owner Steve Schultz said he wants to see some structure, including sidewalks, in the 100-year-old neighborhood.

"I want this project somehow to have sidewalk. He's moving hundreds of thousands of yards of dirt. I can't believe the sidewalk's the issue," he said. "The thought of all this dirt being moved under an Ag permit makes my skin crawl."

Steve Archer said water runoff issues concerning the project need to be addressed, as well as traffic.

"Green Avenue is not a superb road to begin with. With construction equipment, concrete trucks, it's just going to continue to get worse," he said.

