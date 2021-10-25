Council approves rezoning request for northside convenience store, gas station

SIOUX CITY -- A proposal to change the zoning of a red tagged northside property, which a proprietor plans to reopen as a gas station and convenience store, passed its first reading Monday.

The Sioux City Council voted 5-0 to rezone 1110 27th St. from Suburban Commercial to General Commercial.

Mayor Bob Scott said he wants to give neighbors, who might be opposed to the rezoning request, more time to come forward, so the council did not vote on second and third reading. The item is expected to be back on the council's agenda next Monday.

For the business to be successful, property owner Mohammad Sajjad said he needs the ability to sell tobacco and alcohol, according to city documents. The sale of alcohol and tobacco for offsite consumption is prohibited in the Suburban Commercial zone, while General Commercial allows it with reduced setback requirements from residential properties with a conditional use permit.

The existing building on the site previously operated as a gas station and convenience store under the White Oak Station brand, until it was red tagged in 2019. Back then, beer and wine were sold on the premises. The building was a Kum & Go station before it transitioned into a White Oak Station in 2018, along with two other Sioux City Kum & Go locations.

Councilman Pete Groetken asked how long Sajjad, who owns other stores in Sioux City, has to repair the building. Jeff Hanson, the city's community development operations manager, told Groetken he expects those repairs will be made in less than 6 to 9 months.

"The owner has been making repairs since the property was placarded. This was a structural deficiency," Hanson said. "They still have interior and exterior repairs being made, but they are in progress."

Fifty-one notices about the rezoning request were sent to property owners living in the area. Two responded with concerns about the hours of operation, while three expressed opposition to the project, citing fights, shoplifting, littering, noise and other criminal activity that occurred when the property previously operated as a gas station and convenience store.

Sajjad plans to keep the store open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to city documents.

