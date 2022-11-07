Council approves sewer treatment agreements with North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a new 25-year sewer treatment agreements with the city, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff.

Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant, told The Journal on Friday that he anticipated that an agreement with South Sioux City, as well as Dakota Dunes, would be coming to the council for approval in the future.

"South Sioux is not going to sign this agreement," Mayor Bob Scott said. "How long do they have to take all their sewage, because we notified them a year ago or two?"

After five deferrals, the council voted unanimously in November 2019 to terminate the existing agreements the city has with North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and South Sioux City. The termination notice becomes effective four years after receipt of the notice.

South Sioux City is building its own $46.4 million wastewater treatment plant next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons.

"They haven't said they're not willing to sign it," Pingel told Scott of South Sioux City.

If South Sioux City is not willing to sign before the termination notice becomes effective, Scott said the city needs to "be very serious with them that they need to go build their own plant and they need to get in going right away."

"We're not going to drag this out," Scott said. "I want to prepare a letter for the other sister cities for us all to sign, thanking them for having the confidence. And, I want to send (a letter) for all of us to sign to South Sioux that says, 'Your clock's running. We're not changing the clock for anybody.'"

The previous agreements with Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City had been established 39 years ago, while the agreement with South Sioux City had been in place for 38 years. The agreements had no sunset dates, and automatically renewed unless other action was taken, and didn't provide Sioux City with any remedy when flow limits are exceeded.

On Nov. 25, 2019, the City of Sioux City gave notice of termination to the sister cities. They received a letter signed by Mayor Bob Scott, warning that the city may end the contracts that govern the amount of waste each community can send to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. and the rates each city pays.

Dakota Dunes, a planned community that borders North Sioux City, also has a sewer treatment agreement with Sioux City. But the Dunes Community Improvement District did not receive a termination letter like the other sister cities.

"They're not against the agreement," City Manager Bob Padmore said of Dakota Dunes. "They've been very amenable to everything."

The new agreements with North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff will ensure that capacity at the Sioux City regional wastewater treatment plant doesn't get over-allocated. The agreements also implement several new provisions, including a fats, oil and grease program (FOG); odor and corrosion control; monitoring requirements and discharge limitations.

"The sister cities are mandated to adopt our FOG ordinance and our sewer use ordinance, unless they have something more stringent in place," Pingel said. "We make them go out and do their inspections on their restaurants. If they can't do that, then we will provide the technical appliance tech, but they have to pay the city for that."

Pingel said another big difference between the new agreement and previous agreement is that the city is no longer going to bill the industries that are located in the sister cities. Instead, he said the municipalities will be billed.

"The reason behind that is we didn't get paid for Big Ox," he said. "Now, we're going to put that bill on the sister city bill and they can recoup their cost through their industries."

Pingel noted that the sister cities will also be forced to put in odor control if the location where they dump in is experiencing high H2S (hydrogen sulfide).

"They're already doing that at a certain level," he said of North Sioux City. "We may have to have them increase over the future, as they get more industries online."