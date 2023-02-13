SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council directed city staff on Monday to prepare two solid waste and recycling proposals to present at the council's Feb. 27 weekly meeting.

At its Feb. 6 meeting, the council deferred a vote on a resolution that would approve a 10-year agreement between the city and Gill Hauling, Inc., for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services. At that time, councilmembers said they wanted to hear more public input on the proposed resolution.

The new 10-year agreement contains a floor consumer price index adjustment of 3% to a ceiling consumer price index adjustment of 5% for the length of the agreement. All serviced locations within the agreement would receive new solid waste and recycling containers. The agreement, as initially proposed, also recommends that recycling collection take place every other week to keep costs down.

"The comments I've received have been overwhelmingly in favor of weekly recycling," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said on Monday.

Under a 10-year contract, a 95-gallon solid waste container and a 95-gallon recycling container, with recycling being picked up every other week would cost households $17.30 per month, beginning July 1. An additional solid waste container would cost $4.25 per month.

If recycling would continue to be picked up on a weekly basis, that rate would rise to $19.05. Ratepayers would have the option to exchange a 95-gallon recycling container for a 65-gallon one. With weekly recycling pickup, a 95-gallon solid waste container and a 65-gallon recycling container would cost $18.80 per month.

"I would like to see the big recycling container and, then, if they want a smaller one, they can request it," Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said.

Shawn McDowell, of Gill Hauling, said 56% of residents have a recycling container right now. Of those nearly 15,000 homes, he said two-thirds put recyclables out every week.

Councilman Alex Watters expressed concerns about keeping weekly recycling and having all households' bills rise by $21 a year.

"I think we're going to make a lot of tough budgetary decisions over the next coming years and putting an extra $21 on taxpayers for that, that may or may not be utilizing it, is something I want to think a little bit more about," he said.