Council awards $2.3 million contract for Pierce Street water main replacement

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council awarded a $2.3 million contract to an engineering company Monday for the construction of the Pierce Street water main replacement.

The council's vote was 4 to 0 in favor of giving the project to Sioux City Engineering Co. Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr was absent from the meeting.

Sioux City Engineering Co. submitted the lone bid for the project, $2,360,187.10. That bid was nearly 37% above the engineer's estimate of $1,725,000. The project includes the replacement of the existing water main on Pierce Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street, abandonment of combined sewers, and replacement of street paving for utility repairs.

"We're not saving anything here," Mayor Bob Scott remarked before the vote.

"We're not if they meet the incentive, no," Public Works Director Dave Carney responded. "We tried to do something different. We thought we'd get more bidders. We were disappointed."

There is a $100,000 incentive to complete work in stage 1 of the contract prior to Nov. 23 and another $100,000 incentive for project completion before July 3, 2023. The project has a late start date of May 15, 2023. It is being funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

"That's why the contract price is what it is. If they don't get those incentives already in that contract price, it'll be taken out if they don't meet the incentive, so we don't have to allocate the funds later," Carney explained.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Carney if Sioux City Engineering Co. can continue working on the project through the winter months, depending on the weather.

"Most likely, I think they'd take a winter shutdown and, then, start in the spring. They're probably not going to want to do it in the wintertime," said Carney, who noted that contractors will be taking up one lane of traffic.

On June 27, the council voted 4 to 1 to adopt plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the project. Scott cast the lone "no" vote, noting that the city "could've bid it a lot earlier."

A 110-plus-year-old cast-iron water main broke near the intersection of Fifth and Pierce streets on June 23. The water main has suffered at least three breaks in the past year or so, with two of those being directly in front of the Orpheum Theatre.

After the latest break, the Orpheum and Aalfs Downtown Library lost running water, and the fire-suppression systems of the theater and the Frances Building were down. A stretch of Pierce Street was reduced to one lane.