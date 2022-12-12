Council awards contract for pedestrian improvements project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, awarded a $164K contract to a local construction company for the Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard pedestrian crossing improvements project.

The project includes improvements to the pedestrian crossings on all four legs of the intersection at Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard. Sidewalk ramps will be removed and replaced to comply with current ADA standards. New pedestrian push buttons and signal heads will also be installed, according to city documents.

I&A Construction, LLP, of Sioux City, was the lone bidder on the project, with a bid of $164,300.44. The bid was 20.1% or $41,337 below the engineer's estimate of $205,637.44.

Work on the project, which has a late start date of May 1, is to be completed in 30 working days.

The project is funded through the capital improvement program and currently has an available balance of $139,695.46. Additional funds have been requested in the proposed FY24 budget for the signal replacement project at Floyd Boulevard and Fourth Street.