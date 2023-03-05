SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution to amend the city's bike facility study to include a trail on the Gordon Drive Viaduct.

City staff are also recommending a trail connection on Cunningham Drive. The council approved the bike facility study on Aug. 8.

According to city documents, the Iowa DOT wants to see an updated bike/pedestrian plan from the city to determine the appropriate accommodation.

City staff have been working with the Iowa DOT on the planned reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct. The 3,970-foot-long viaduct, built in 1937 and improved in 1963 and 1966, is deteriorating.

The documents state that city staff prefers the single multi-use trail facility over sidewalks on each side of the viaduct, which is "heavily used by pedestrians and cyclists."

"This will allow for ease of access for winter maintenance and accommodate a better bicycle connection along Gordon Drive," the documents state.

City staff and the Active Transportation Advisory Committee created the amendment to the bike facility study to include a trail on the Gordon Drive Viaduct and a trail connection on Cunningham Drive, which would connect to the Riverfront and Chautauqua trails. Last month, the city's Active Transportation Advisory Committee voted to recommend approval of the amendment.