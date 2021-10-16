Council candidates answer questions about myriad of topics during Thursday forum

SIOUX CITY -- Voters pressed four Sioux City Council candidates on several issues Thursday night, including fireworks, drug addiction and mental health, and the ability of citizens to peacefully protest, during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.

First-time candidates Ike Rayford and Matthew O'Kane are facing off against incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters in the Nov. 2 general election. The top-three vote getters will win four-year terms that start in January.

A couple dozen people attended the two-hour forum, which was held at City Hall and moderated by league member David Halaas. During the first portion of the forum, panelists asked each candidate a different question, which the candidates had one minute to respond to. The second portion consisted of questions from members of the audience, which were read by the moderator.

Earlier on in the forum, O'Kane was asked by a member of the panel how he would reach out to the roughly 20 percent of Sioux City residents who speak a language other than English at home.

O'Kane, a 34-year-old K-12 art teacher, said the city needs to have employees who speak those languages and that the city's web page needs to be available in "every language that would be out there."

Later on, a voter followed up with, "With the variety of languages in our community, how would you intend to pay for this and comply with equal employment opportunity laws?"

"There are free services out there, including Google Translate, that, although may not provide the most accurate translation services, is a free service," O'Kane said. "We could open up the volunteer pool of people that maybe would be better equipped to help with translation services for certain events."

The panel asked Watters, a 35-year-old who works as director of talent and community engagement at Morningside University, what his position on fireworks is, but a citizen posed that question to Moore, a 68-year-old Sioux City attorney who currently serves as Mayor Pro Tem.

Watters, who is seeking his second full term after being appointed by the council in February 2017 to fill the remaining 10 months of former councilman Keith Radig's term, said he wishes people would be able to follow the city's current fireworks ordinance, which he said he thinks "strikes a balance."

The ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged only from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"There has been a recent call by different groups to ban fireworks altogether. I think that's something that we need to look into," Watters said. "I have heard a lot about veterans and their response to the PTSD. I have not heard a calling out from groups such as Support Siouxland Soldiers or a larger group of (veterans) to ask for that."

Moore, who is seeking his third term on the council, said he's not ready to ban fireworks and thinks allowing two days for the legal discharge of fireworks within city limits is a "good compromise."

"I think we've made great strides with the (public service announcements) that we did this past year, giving citizens the two days to discharge fireworks," Moore said. "I'm working with some citizens now on how we can improve some of the rules, maybe raise the fines. The City Council has to make that decision."

Another voter asked Ike Rayford why he should be trusted with this leadership position. Rayford, a 49-year-old corporate audio visual technician who owns a corporate training and facilitation business and serves as Sioux City NAACP chapter president, responded that he's a man of his word.

"I stand on integrity. I stand on faith. I stand on character," said Rayford, who noted that he serves as a deacon at his church. "I have people call me every week because they're having issues and problems. I try to get out there and do what I can for them in the best of my ability."

Watters addressed a question about the ability of citizens to peacefully march and protest in Sioux City without having any fear, by saying he's proud of the city's police department and that protesters should have the right to demonstrate.

"They've done a great job of working with protesters, working with those organizations that are running the march for various causes," he said of law enforcement. "A lot of times, I saw our police officers marching and supporting them, as well, passing out bottles of water, talking with them about their issues."

A voter asked all of the candidates to list the current drug addiction and mental health services that they support and which programs they would advocate that the city add.

O'Kane said the city is "just a piece of the puzzle" and how it works with the county and the state on the issue is the "most important part."

"We need to encourage more mental health professionals to move to Sioux City, so we have adequate coverage," he said.

A couple years ago, Rayford said he believes Woodbury County created a position for a liaison who reaches out to people with mental health issues who were arrested. If there's money out there, Rayford said, "Let's make it happen."

"Maybe that's something that we can look at. I know that we're looking at dollars and looking at them tightly. We really do have to sit down and study what can we do," he said. "It is so easy for us to sit up here, outside of Dan and outside of Alex, to say what we will do. As I said earlier, I will not make promises that I can't keep."

Watters said the city's police force and first responders need to be supported as they deal with individuals struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

"We need to give them the resources, so that they're not dealing with recidivism -- the same people that they're dealing with over and over that they're trying to get clean or get off the streets," he said. "We need to make sure that we're supporting those staff."

Moore said mental health funding has been "neglected" over the decades and that, now, "We're paying the price."

"Drug addiction and alcoholism is a disease and it's one that needs to be dealt with at a different level than someone robbing a bank, in my opinion," he said. "We're looking at programs like Hope Street that has been a very, very successful program for those who have addictions."

Hope Street is a 10-bed sober living house for men at 406 12th St., which opened in June 2019 in effort to combat the vicious cycle of homelessness and addiction plaguing the community. Hope Street relies on private donations, rather than insurance dollars.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.