Council gets update on Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY -- The architect for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center told Sioux City councilmembers Monday that the majority of the deep foundations and foundation walls are in at the 38-acre site in the vicinity of 28th Street.

"They started putting in some of the shallow foundations. A lot of the underground utilities and mechanical, electrical, plumbing has been installed and continues to be installed," Kevin Rost, of Goldberg Group Architects, said during a project update, which was presented during the council's regular meeting.

Rost said precast concrete makes up the majority of the building's exterior, as well as the interior in the detention areas. He said there is a lot of structural steel onsite for the roof and the rest of the building's framing. Pre-engineered steel cells, a key component for housing inmates, are expected to arrive from Georgia in mid-August, according to Rost.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked, "How long before the streets hook back up ... for those of us who live around there and get to run around your detour that takes forever?"

Currently, one of the two lanes of Outer Drive near 28th Street is closed due to the addition of a turning lane and will continue to be closed for around three months, with a traffic control device.

Shane Albrecht, of the Baker Group, said single-lane traffic on 28th Street is scheduled to be done in August.

"There will be three days during that time the road will be completely shut down while they're pouring it for safety reasons," he said.

In June 2020, the Law Enforcement Authority, a join city-county board overseeing the project, approved a $58.4 million contract with general contractor Hausmann Construction. The projected cost to build the LEC stood at $68.7 million as of mid-May.

The Law Enforcement Authority has identified $69.68 million in funding, including $14.2 million from the county's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Kenny Schmitz, county building services director, thanked the entire council for their efforts, particularly Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, a member of the Law Enforcement Center Authority.

"I believe this is probably a historic project, where a county and city, at least in Iowa, have come together on a project of this size," he said. "It's much appreciated. I'd also like to thank Dan who puts in numerous hours assisting us."

During the council comments portion of the meeting, Moore noted that he appreciates the county's transparency about the project.

