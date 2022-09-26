Council green-lights development agreement for truck and trailer dealership

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a development agreement Monday with the nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership.

Thompson Equipment Co., which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, plans to establish a location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The project, represents a capital investment of nearly $6.7 million.

Thompson Equipment Co. (TEC) offers service, parts and new and used trucks, as well as trailers, financing, insurance and 2,600-units for lease.

According to city documents, the company has been looking for a new location in the tri-state area and has decided to purchase 8.5 acres at 4101 South Lewis Boulevard to construct a new 30,000-square-foot full-service truck and trailer dealership.

Under the terms of the proposed development agreement, TEC will commit to investing $6,685,000 to purchase the property and construct a new dealership and enter into a minimum assessment agreement of $6.5 million beginning Jan. 1, 2025 and continuing for a period of ten years.

The city, in turn, will provide 75% property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of seven years, according to the documents.

Construction on the project, which will begin next year, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.