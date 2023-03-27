SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, adopted plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the Glen Oaks Boulevard patch paving project.

This project includes the construction of paving patch repairs and intake replacements on Glen Oaks Boulevard, from Teton Trace to Chambers Street. The city engineer's opinion of probable construction cost for the work is $1,452,000.

Before the vote, Councilman Matthew O'Kane expressed concerns about how the project would impact traffic around North Middle and North High schools, since Glen Oaks Boulevard is a "huge feeder path" and Outer Drive is already "incredibly congested."

"Is there any way that they can prioritize that side of the project first, so that that can be open?" O'Kane asked. "I know that we're offering a monetary bump if they're able to finish mid-November, but that's well into the school year."

City Engineer Gordon Phair told O'Kane that there's "just a bunch of little repairs" and that there will only be two or three detours.

"A lot of times, the traffic will still be open and maybe just flagged or one way or alternating," he said.

An incentive payment of $25,000 will be paid to the contractor if the project is fully completed and open to traffic without obstructions before Nov. 15.

The project is funded using transfers in water funds, sewer funds, sales tax infrastructure and general obligation bonds.

The project currently has a balance of $1,379,170.28. Funds will be transferred from the Capital Improvement Program's annual storm sewer improvements in the amount of $250,000 for the storm water replacement work, while $50,000 will be transferred from the CIP's annual sanitary sewer for sanitary sewer replacement work.