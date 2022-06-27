Council greenlights ordinance to regulate after-hours clubs

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to adopt an ordinance that will require after-hours clubs within city limits to be licensed.

Over the past several years, these types of clubs, which operate between 2 and 6 a.m., have been the site of multiple shootings and other criminal activity.

Under the ordinance, after-hours club owners will be required to pay $175 to apply for or renew a license, which will be valid for one year. As a condition of the application, owners will consent to allowing the city's inspection services and fire departments to inspect the premises to confirm compliance with city code standards. Police officers will be allowed to enter the clubs during operating hours to confirm that alcoholic beverage laws are being complied with.

"This shows that you prioritize our citizens' safety. That's something that's truly important," Councilman Matthew O'Kane told Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller and Assistant City Attorney Steven Postolka before the vote.

O'Kane asked Postolka how many clubs are currently operating in the city and if they will be notified about the ordinance.

"To my knowledge, there's one after-hours club currently operating. I suppose we could send them a notification sometime," said Postolka, who noted that clubs have 180 days after the ordinance goes into effect before needing to be in compliance with it.

No one under 21 will be permitted in an after-hours club during hours of operation. The clubs can not be located in areas of the city that are zoned residential or operate within any premises that has a liquor license. Under the city code, consumption of alcoholic beverages on premises accessible to the public is prohibited from 2 to 6 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 2 to 8 a.m. on Sundays.

An after-hours club in violation of the ordinance will be declared a "nuisance," and the owner of the premises at which it operates at will be guilty of a municipal infraction, according to the proposed ordinance. Its license will be suspended if the licensee or the licensee's employee, agent or contractor committed a "specific criminal incident" at the club or "recklessly allowed" one to occur there, or was ordered to abate a nuisance at the club.

An after-hours club's license will be revoked if the licensee or the licensee's employee, agent or contractor committed or knowingly allowed another to commit murder or voluntary manslaughter. The license will also be terminated if the club's license had been suspended within the previous 12 months and the licensee or the licensee's employee, agent or contractor once again committed a criminal incident or knowingly allowed one to occur there.

The city manager will issue a letter of intent to deny, suspend or revoke an after-hours club's license. Licensees will be allowed to request a hearing to contest any denial, suspension or revocation within 20 days of the date of the letter.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 10, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at an after-hours club at 427 Pierce St., where they found a male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. A short time later, three other victims arrived at hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two groups of people at the club, which has since closed, according to police.

