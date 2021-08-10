Council greenlights sculpture outside Sioux City Police Department

SIOUX CITY -- A 12-foot-tall sculpture will be placed on the sidewalk outside of the Sioux City Police Department early next year in effort to bring the public and public safety together.

The Sioux City Council green-lighted the non-taxpayer funded project Monday by voting to approve its consent agenda.

A few years ago, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said the police department received a grant from the Gilchrist Foundation for public art at its headquarters. He said some other private donors have also contributed to the project.

"Right now, we're just seeking permission from the council to place that sculpture on a pad right out front of police headquarters on Douglas Street," Mueller told the council before the vote.

Mueller said the sculpture, which has a diameter between 8 and 10 feet, has not yet been made, but the design work has been completed.

Mark Avery, of Mark Avery Studio, said there will be ample space for members of the public to walk around the sculpture and see the dimensionality of it.