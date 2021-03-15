Council hears presentation on Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit projects

Schultz said what's "feasible and constructable" will be considered, along with impacts to cultural resources and cost. He said public input will be important, and that the city and the DOT will have to "get together" on whatever they decide to build.

The viaduct would be funded 100 percent by the Iowa DOT, while the city would cover 100 percent for city utilities. The city has proposed a 50/50 cost share for the box culvert, but there could be additional costs for the city, depending on what option is chosen.

"So you're about $150 million when you consider the utilities," Mayor Bob Scott said.

Schultz said 20,000 vehicles travel Gordon Drive daily and another 10,000 to 12,000 drive on Lewis Boulevard. He acknowledged that access to businesses needs to be maintained, while providing "effective workspace" to dig a 20-foot-deep trench.

Schultz said there is some concern about building next to the existing structure, due to the condition of the soil. He said the original portion of the viaduct was built in the 1930s and the new part was built in the mid-1960s.

"It's got woodpile and we have not analyzed that woodpile to see if it could handle the load from building next to," he said. "Moving forward, we're going to be looking at that and seeing what's possible."