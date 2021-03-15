Council hears presentation on Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit projects

SIOUX CITY -- An Iowa Department of Transportation official told Sioux City Council members Monday that the Bacon Creek conduit beneath Gordon Drive is in "very poor" condition and discussed potential replacement options, along with the viaduct, which has enabled motorists driving into and out of downtown Sioux City to safely cross over waterways and railroad tracks for more than 80 years.
The viaduct project would run between $95 and $106 million and the Bacon Creek box culvert project between $23 and $33 million, not including right of way and utilities.
"If it's a 4,000-foot bridge like it is today, it's probably going to be over 2 years to build it," IDOT District 3 transportation planner Dakin Schultz said.
According to Schultz, the IDOT began looking at the Gordon Drive viaduct back in 2002 and determined that it could spend "a little bit of money" on rehabilitation to keep it viable until Interstate 29 reconstruction was completed downtown. As the I-29 project was wrapping up, Schultz said he was asked to move forward with a replacement planning study. The viaduct project, Schultz said, would likely impact the city's project involving the Bacon Creek conduit. He said the two entities agreed to cooperate on a study to determine "what could be done with the conduit in lieu of the viaduct."
"We determined that we wanted to, with this project, try and figure out how we address that overland flow that not only impacts the residents and impacts the conduit and the city, but it also impacts our viaduct project," he said.
One of the alternatives under consideration replaces the existing south conduit with upsized structure. It increases capacity, while minimizing investment by replacing only conduit with condition issues.
"It's going from 8x10 under Gordon Drive to a 16x10. It leaves a conduit, essentially, under Gordon Drive," Schultz explained to the council. "In this instance, we'd end up having to remove Gordon Drive while we did the work."
A second alternative leaves the conduit under Gordon Drive, but proposes shifting Gordon Drive to the south for traffic handling during construction. A third alternative replaces the middle conduit, as well as the south conduit, according to Schultz.
"This is a triple 10x11," he said of the third option. "This would include a shift in Gordon Drive, as well, trying to maintain traffic during construction."
The fourth option would move the conduit outside of Gordon Drive to the north in between Gordon Drive and Correctionville Road, according to Schultz.
"It's much easier to replace it where it's at without disturbing potential cultural resources," he said.
Mayor Bob Scott asked Schultz if some buildings would be taken out if Gordon Drive is moved to the south.
"There's obviously going to be some right of way impacts," Schultz said. "We haven't chose an option. These are just the options out there."
Schultz said what's "feasible and constructable" will be considered, along with impacts to cultural resources and cost. He said public input will be important, and that the city and the DOT will have to "get together" on whatever they decide to build.
The viaduct would be funded 100 percent by the Iowa DOT, while the city would cover 100 percent for city utilities. The city has proposed a 50/50 cost share for the box culvert, but there could be additional costs for the city, depending on what option is chosen.
"So you're about $150 million when you consider the utilities," Mayor Bob Scott said.
Schultz said 20,000 vehicles travel Gordon Drive daily and another 10,000 to 12,000 drive on Lewis Boulevard. He acknowledged that access to businesses needs to be maintained, while providing "effective workspace" to dig a 20-foot-deep trench.
Schultz said there is some concern about building next to the existing structure, due to the condition of the soil. He said the original portion of the viaduct was built in the 1930s and the new part was built in the mid-1960s.
"It's got woodpile and we have not analyzed that woodpile to see if it could handle the load from building next to," he said. "Moving forward, we're going to be looking at that and seeing what's possible."
Scott noted that the viaduct could not be rebuilt unless it is rebuilt for double-stack trains. Schultz said railroad clearance would have to be met under federal regulations.
"I really don't want to do that for the railroad, I'm sorry. They have been nothing but a bad corporate partner," Scott said. "That's why I'm not even going to be for this project until they make some sort of commitment to that valley there. It's ridiculous to let them have more trains."
Schultz said the IDOT will hold a virtual meeting for the public on April 27 to further discuss the project.