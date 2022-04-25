Council moves forward Arena's request to defer rent for Long Lines Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution Monday announcing the city's intent to accept the Arena Sports Academy's proposal to defer its monthly rental payments for the second floor of Long Lines Family Rec Center for 13 months, so that it can make $85,000 in improvements to the facility.

The Arena is asking for a first amendment to its lease agreement to defer monthly payments between May 1, 2020 and June 1, 2023. A public hearing on the matter is slated for June 6.

"I think this is something that is going to pay dividends down the road," Dustin Cooper, executive director of the Arena, told the council. "I'm very excited to work hand in hand with Parks and Recreation to revive a historical, iconic building in downtown Sioux City."

Cooper said it became apparent as the Arena held events at the rec center that the building needed updates. He said the improvements, which would consist of replacing the pads surrounding the courts and remodeling the lounge, would benefit the city and other stakeholders, including taxpayers.

"When we run an event and we're able to use that facility for that large event, that's bringing hundreds, if not thousands, of people to not only Sioux City, but, more specifically, downtown Sioux City, which is great for businesses, spurring economic development," said Cooper, who noted that the activity the Arena has put into the historical building has been "unlike anything in the last 15 years."

Under the current agreement, which the council unanimously approved last April, the Arena agreed to pay the city $6,500 per month for the first three years, and 50 percent of the rental fee is used to offset the Rec Center's utility costs. The facility's climbing wall and party room are not included in the lease. If the city doesn't collect the rental fees, the facility's operating budget would be reduced by $84,500 annually and its future capital expenditures would also be impacted.

"I know what's going to happen. Next year, you're going to do this list of things and, then, next year, you're going to come here and say, 'Well, we need more stuff.' We're never going to get rent on this building," Mayor Bob Scott said before the vote. "When can the taxpayers expect that they might get rent again or at least the utility bill paid? I don't know of anything we subsidized quite like this."

Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the premise behind the proposal is that as long as there's an identified project to upgrade the facility and funding coming in, the Arena would not be required to pay rent or cover the cost of utilities at the rec center.

Councilman Alex Watters said the taxpayers should be "excited" about the partnership with the Arena to "utilize an underutilized facility."

"We don't have the staff to man it at the level that they're doing, nor do we have the opportunity to provide programs in that facility to the level of these individuals," he said. "We breathed some life into this facility upgrading the court and the seats and some of those things, but they're taking it to a whole 'nother level of upgrading the facility, which I think is a good use of taxpayers dollars. I don't necessarily need a rent check or utility check to see their investment."

