Council moves forward Hamilton Boulevard Paving Improvements Project

SIOUX CITY — By voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council adopted plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of the Hamilton Boulevard Paving Improvements Project.

The project has two sites: Hamilton Boulevard and West Third Street, which includes the installation of a new paved median and sidewalk ramps, and Hamilton Boulevard and Tri View Avenue, which includes the removal and replacement of damaged paving panels on the northbound lane of Hamilton Boulevard.

City staff is ready to advertise the notice to bidders on Aug. 3. A public hearing will be held on Aug. 15; and bids will be received the following day. Site 1 will be completed within 50 working days, which is anticipated to be in November. Site 2 will be completed within 25 working days, which is expected to be in June of 2023.

This project is funded using transfers in water funds, sewer funds, sales tax infrastructure, and GO bonds. It has a balance of $411,222. The engineer’s opinion of probable construction cost for the work is $390,000.