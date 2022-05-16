Council moves forward north side retail center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council moved forward a local business man's proposal to purchase a 2-acre site in Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing and build a five-unit retail center.

By voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, the council approved a resolution announcing its intent to accept Aftershock Ventures' proposal to purchase a 2-acre site in Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing and build a five-unit retail center. A public hearing on the matter is slated for June 20.

Dan Hiserote plans to construct an 8,765-square-foot building at the site, which is south of the Telco Triad Community Credit Union near the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive. City documents state that the anchor tenant would be a Starbucks coffee shop.

The 29-acre Northern Valley Crossing site, which is located near the intersection of Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard, is nearly built out. It is home to an ALDI grocery store, Pizza Ranch, the Shoppes at Northern Valley, Dollar Tree and Silverstar Carwash.

According to the documents, Aftershock is offering $6.50 per square foot for the land. At two acres, the total price would be $566,280. The project is slated to include adequate landscaping, exterior design elements and parking to meet city codes.

Construction would begin no later than July 1 and be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2023. The city would see immediate revenue from the land sale and increased tax revenue through the new development on the site.

